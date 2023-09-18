Sobyanin takes office as mayor of Moscow

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The capital's re-elected Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has officially assumed his post, taking the oath of office at the inauguration ceremony in Moscow, a TASS correspondent reported.

"I swear that in exercising the powers of the Moscow mayor I will abide by the Constitution of the Russian Federation, the federal legislation, the Charter and laws of the city of Moscow. I will honestly and conscientiously fulfill the duties entrusted to me, serve the prosperity of the city and the welfare of its residents," Sobyanin said, proclaiming the oath and then signing it.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was present at the ceremony and personally congratulated the mayor.

"I am pleased to congratulate you personally on assuming the post of the Moscow Mayor. In the past election, more than 75% of voters chose you. Such a high level of trust convincingly proves how much Muscovites support you, their approval of your initiatives, plans and, most importantly, the results of your work," Putin said.

The president pointed out that the results of Sobyanin's work were "visible, significant and clear to everyone." "Moscow is strengthening its position as a powerful scientific and industrial center of Russia; industries of the future are actively developing, including robotics, instrumentation, production of new materials," Putin listed.

According to Putin, Moscow should maintain and strengthen its leading position in education, help schoolchildren and students from other regions achieve the same results, create conditions for scientific and engineering research, and master areas of critical importance from the point of view of the country's independence.

Sergey Sobyanin won the Moscow mayoral election held on September 8-10 with 76.39% of the vote, or almost 2.5 million votes. The turnout was 42.5%. In the 2018 election, the turnout was 30.9%. Back then, he carried 70.1% of the vote.