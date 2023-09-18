Lavrov to attend BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting in New York on September 20 — MFA

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York on September 20, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

It was reported earlier that on September 19-26, Lavrov plans to hold about 20 bilateral meetings, as well as talks with representatives of international organizations, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on the sidelines of the General Assembly session.

"On September 20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in a BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. The participants of the meeting will exchange views on current international issues, including issues on the agenda of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly," the statement said.

The ministry emphasized that the parties will discuss interaction within the BRICS framework, as well as the implementation of the decisions taken at the summit in South Africa. "Lavrov will inform his colleagues about plans for the upcoming Russian chairmanship in the association in 2024," the Russian diplomats added.