UNITED NATIONS, September 15. /TASS/. Russia will use the UN platform to draw attention to the threats against Russian journalists and observers at the Single Voting Day elections voiced by Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, a US trans person and spokesperson for the Ukrainian territorial defense forces, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Friday.

"An American trans person speaking on behalf of Ukraine and threatening our journalists and [Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman] Maria Zakharova has now moved on to making threats against foreign observers at the recent elections in Russia. We will draw attention to this at the United Nations without fail," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that the Ukrainian territorial defense spokesperson "has come out with direct calls for killing employees of the Russian media and state and public organizations involved in covering the special military operation.".