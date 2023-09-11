Russians with animosity toward homeland unlikely to find place on native soil — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Those citizens of Russia who have adopted a hostile attitude toward the country will hardly be likely to find a place in their own homeland, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov opined in an interview with RBC.

The Russian presidential press secretary offered his forecast regarding those Russians who have fled abroad since the special military operation began, saying that they will gradually start trickling back home, but with one caveat. "Except for those who have become enemies of our country," he emphasized.

"One should not exaggerate their (such enemies’ - TASS) numbers, but those who have become enemies would hardly be likely to find their place here in our homeland," Peskov maintained.