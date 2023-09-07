Russia to develop ties with North Korea regardless of what other countries think — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russia plans to develop its relations with North Korea regardless of what other countries might think, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We have our own relations with Pyongyang. We value these relations as North Korea is our neighbor, and we will of course continue to develop relations with them regardless of the opinion of other countries," he said.

Peskov was commenting on a recent allegation by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan about the DPRK's plans to supply arms to Russia.

Peskov again declined to say whether DPRK leader Kim Jong Un is expected to visit Russia.

"We have nothing to say on this issue. Just like we had nothing to say before, we have nothing to say now," the spokesman stated.

On September 5, Peskov also declined to comment on a New York Times report that alleged the DPRK leader was going to visit Russia soon.