Moscow, Ankara and Doha grain supply project in high demand — Russian Foreign Ministry

"The joint project of Russia, Turkey and Qatar on the delivery of one million metric tons of grain from Russia for processing in Turkey with subsequent gratis transportation to the poorest countries is very much-in-demand," the ministry said. "Especially that it refers to approximately the same volume of food that was sent to the needy countries within the Black Sea Initiative framework over the year," it noted.

Russia will continue exporting domestic food and fertilizers, which will facilitate stabilization of global prices and improvement of their affordability, and will not stop efforts on free of charge transfer of products to those needing them, the ministry added.