Russia wants Armenia to explain ratification of ICC Rome Statute — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Moscow has asked Armenia for clarifications concerning its ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and will decide on a course of action depending on the Armenian side’s response, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"We have already requested the Armenian side to provide explanations on this matter and will determine our future steps based on Yerevan's response," she said.

The press service of the Armenian government told TASS earlier that the cabinet had submitted the ICC Rome Statute to the parliament for ratification.