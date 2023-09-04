Erdogan to discuss talks with Putin with cabinet on September 5 — source

ANKARA, September 4. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold a government meeting on September 5 to discuss the outcome of talks in Sochi with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, a source in the Turkish presidential office told TASS.

"On September 5, a meeting of the cabinet of ministers chaired by Mr. President will be held. The results of talks with Mr. Putin will be discussed. Events in Turkey and the economy will also be touched on," the source said.

On Monday, Erdogan will travel to Sochi for talks with Putin. It is expected that the grain deal will become the main subject of the talks.