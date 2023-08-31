Russian troops destroy two Ukrainian assault groups in Zaporozhye area — governor

MELITOPOL, August 31. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed two Ukrainian assault groups in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, acting Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Thursday.

"Over the past night, two enemy assault groups attempting to break through our defensive frontier on the outskirts of Verbovoye were completely destroyed. In two hours, the enemy made another attempt and was again eliminated," the regional head said on his Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian military is scaling down its activity in the Zaporozhye area after suffering heavy casualties, Balitsky said.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, the enemy increasingly shows the clear signs of fatigue, which can be primarily explained by well-coordinated actions of our units that give a firm rebuff and by the results of the enemy’s offensive, i.e. huge losses. Our reconnaissance reports that the enemy is already gripped by panic," the regional head said.

As Russia’s Defense Ministry reported, the Ukrainian military has been making unsuccessful offensive attempts since June 4. According to the ministry’s latest data, the Ukrainian military lost over 43,000 troops and about 5,000 various armaments, including 26 warplanes and 25 Leopard tanks over two months. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Ukrainian troops had failed to achieve success in any of the frontline areas.