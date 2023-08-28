Russian forces suppress several enemy firing points near Yasinovataya — Donetsk official

DONETSK, August 28. /TASS/. Russian forces suppressed several Ukrainian firing points over the weekend, from where shelling attacks had been carried out on the city of Yasinovataya, Yan Gagin, advisor to Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) acting head, told TASS.

"This weekend turned out to be a tough one for the Ukrainian armed forces. Russian troops suppressed several enemy firing points at once, from where chaotic shelling attacks on Yasinovataya and its surrounding area had been carried out," Gagin said.

Ukrainian forces regularly shell Donetsk, Makeyevka, Yasinovataya and neighboring settlements from the direction of Avdeyevka.