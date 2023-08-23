Russian mission slams West for trying to use situation in Libya to achieve economic goals

UNITED NATIONS, August 23. /TASS/. Moscow is concerned that a number of Western countries are seeking to take advantage of the situation in Libya to achieve their political and economic goals, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said at a UN Security Council meeting.

"As Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Second Russia-Africa Summit on July 28, it’s important to ensure genuine national unity and prevent Libya from being transformed into an arena for confrontation between third countries," Polyansky noted. "Russia, for its part, understands the difficulties of this process and will do everything possible to contribute to constructive interaction between all Libyan forces," he added.

According to the Russian diplomat, the Libya situation makes it clear that "all separatist initiatives, namely those involving the creation of various platforms and roundtables without all the influential international and regional players, as well as Libyan representatives, will not lead to the desired results."

"Russia is ready for constructive cooperation with all interested parties. However, it is definitely concerning that a number of Western countries are trying to take advantage of the situation in Libya to achieve certain geopolitical and economic goals, particularly on the hydrocarbon market," Polyansky emphasized.