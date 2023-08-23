Ukraine may disappear as a state in wake of current conflict, Medvedev warns

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Ukraine may disappear as a state in the wake of the current conflict, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an op-ed dedicated to the 15th anniversary of Georgia’s invasion of South Ossetia and Russia’s recognition of the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, which was published on the aif.ru website.

"It is already clear how it all will end: Kiev will face a disgraceful defeat the way Georgian aggressors did back in the day. The state of Ukraine, which was artificially created on the ruins of the Soviet Union, will likely disappear from the political map of the world," Medvedev wrote.