Putin talks fight against terrorism with Tajik President

DUSHANBE, May 3. /TASS/. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed coordinating their security services in the fight against terrorism during a telephone conversation and noted the importance of strengthening cooperation in this area, the Tajik leader's press service reported.

According to it, the presidents "noted the close coordination of law enforcement agencies and security services in combating terrorism, extremism and manifestations of transnational organized crime, as well as the importance of further strengthening their cooperation." While discussing issues of collaboration between the two countries in the field of labor migration, the sides agreed to instruct the relevant agencies to intensify work in this direction.

Besides, the presidents agreed on the schedule of upcoming meetings. The report said that the Russian president invited his Tajik counterpart to take part in an informal meeting of the CIS leaders and events dedicated to Victory Day scheduled in Moscow.