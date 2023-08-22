By supplying weapons to Kiev Paris fuels conflict — Russian embassy

PARIS, August 22. /TASS/. The French authorities by their actions merely contribute to the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, and in fact Paris is directly involved in it contrary to official statements, the Russian embassy in France said in a commentary following statements by the Ukrainian ambassador about the deliveries of a batch of long-range SCALP missiles to Kiev from France.

"The disclosures of the Ukrainian ambassador to France, Vadim Omelchenko, in an interview with the Ukrainian media resource Left Bank about France’s military support to Kiev, as well as plans for increasing it, are a confirmation of the hard fact: contrary to official statements that France is not a party to the conflict, Paris is directly involved in it and by its actions contributes not to a settlement but to the escalation of the situation," the statement reads.

Earlier, Omelchenko said that France had supplied to Kiev a test batch of SCALP long-range air-to-surface missiles and their deliveries would continue.