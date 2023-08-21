Russian forces repel five attacks by Ukrainian army’s strategic reserve in Zaporozhye area

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled five attacks by the Ukrainian army’s strategic reserve units near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, five attacks by units of the 82nd air assault brigade from the Ukrainian army’s strategic reserve were repelled by well-coordinated actions of the Russian battlegroup’s forces with the support of missile troops, artillery, heavy flamethrower systems and aircraft near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian manpower, military hardware in 167 areas over past day

Russian forces inflicted damage on Ukrainian troops and military hardware in 167 areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck enemy manpower and military hardware in 167 areas," the spokesman said.

Russian forces repulse four Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces repulsed four Ukrainian army attacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the past 24 hours, four attacks by units of the Ukrainian army’s 25th airborne, 95th air assault and 14th mechanized brigades were repulsed near the settlements of Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region and Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Units of Russia’s battlegroup West supported by combat aircraft and artillery improved their forward edge position in the Kupyansk area over the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 160 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 160 Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s losses totaled as many as 160 Ukrainian personnel, five armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, a Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery gun, a US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system and an Akatsiya motorized artillery gun and two US-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar stations," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian forces wiped out a field ammunition depot belonging to a unit of the Ukrainian army’s 103rd territorial defense brigade near the settlement of Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the general reported.

Russian forces eliminate 75 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces eliminated about 75 Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, units of the battlegroup Center supported by attack and army aircraft repelled two enemy attacks near the settlement of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic. In addition, they inflicted damage on units of the Ukrainian army’s 42nd, 63rd and 67th mechanized brigades and 95th air assault brigade in areas near the settlements of Yampolovka, Serebryanka and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, Russian forces destroyed "as many as 75 enemy troops, two armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks and a D-30 howitzer," the general reported.

Ukraine’s military suffers 225 casualties in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces repulsed three Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area, killing and wounding about 225 enemy troops over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, three Ukrainian army attacks were successfully repulsed by professional operations of units from the southern battlegroup, army aviation strikes and artillery fire near the settlements of Krasnogorovka and Nevelskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses in the past 24 hours totaled as many as 225 Ukrainian personnel killed and wounded," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also destroyed two Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicles, three armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system, a Msta-B howitzer, a D-30 howitzer and a US-manufactured AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 110 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the south Donetsk area, destroying about 110 enemy troops over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s losses in that direction totaled as many as 110 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, a UK-made AS-90 Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, a Nona-S motorized artillery gun and a US-manufactured M777 artillery system," the spokesman said.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian ammo depot in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Near the settlement of Omelnik in the Zaporozhye Region, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized brigade was destroyed," the spokesman said.

The enemy’s losses in the Zaporozhye direction over the past 24 hours "totaled over 80 Ukrainian personnel, three infantry fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, a UK-made FH70 howitzer, a D-20 howitzer, a D-30 howitzer, two US-manufactured M119 guns and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy 45 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 45 Ukrainian troops in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 45 Ukrainian personnel, eight motor vehicles and two 120mm mortars were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses shoot down Ukrainian Su-25 attack plane in DPR

Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack plane in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-25 plane near the settlement of Staroraiskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses destroy 36 Ukrainian military drones over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted three rockets of the Uragan and US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and destroyed 36 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, three rockets of the Uragan and HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems were intercepted. In addition, 36 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed near the settlements of Kremennaya and Krivosheyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Krasnaya Polyana, Berestovoye, Stepnoye and Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Vladimirovka in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 462 Ukrainian warplanes, 246 combat helicopters, 5,913 unmanned aerial vehicles, 431 surface-to-air missile systems, 11,426 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,144 multiple rocket launchers, 5,969 field artillery guns and mortars and 12,357 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the general reported.