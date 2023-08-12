Kiev’s attempts to hit Crimean Bridge not to remain without response - diplomat

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Ukraine’s acts of sabotage will be responded in kind, as such barbaric steps cannot be justified, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said commenting on Ukrainian attempts to attack Crimea and the Crimean Bridge.

"Such acts of sabotage provides the international community with a change to see for themselves the true colors of the Kiev regime. Such barbaric actions cannot be justified, and they will not remain without a response," Zakharova said in a statement published by the ministry.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Kiev’s drone attacks on the peninsula and S-200 missile attacks on the Crimean Bridge were repelled.