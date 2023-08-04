Russian air defenses intercept 15 US-made HIMARS rockets in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces intercepted 15 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and shot down 28 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Friday.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities intercepted 15 rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian air defense systems shot down 28 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Svatovo and Lisichansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Donetsk, Soledar and Volnovakha in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general reported.

Ukraine’s military attempts attacks in four directions over past day

The Ukrainian military attempted to advance in four directions over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian armed forces made attempts to advance in the Donetsk, south Donetsk, Kupyansk and Krasny Liman directions," the spokesman said.

Russian forces gain advantageous lines in Kupyansk advance over past day

Russian forces continued offensive operations on a wide front in the Kupyansk area and gained advantageous positions over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, assault teams of the western battlegroup continue offensive operations on a wide front and have gained more advantageous positions in areas near the settlements of Olshana, Petropavlovka and Tokarevka in the Kharkov Region," the spokesman said.

In their active defense, Russian forces successfully repulsed four attacks by units of the Ukrainian army’s 14th mechanized and 25th air assault brigades near the community of Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the general said.

In addition, Russian forces struck amassed manpower and military hardware of nine Ukrainian army brigades near the settlements of Orlyanskoye, Kotlyarovka, Ivanovka, Pletenevka and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region, the spokesman said.

"As many 45 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, a US-manufactured M109 Paladin motorized artillery gun and a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system were destroyed," the general reported.

Russian forces repulse two Ukrainian attacks in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces repulsed two Ukrainian attacks in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, two enemy attacks were successfully repulsed by active operations of units from the battlegroup Center, army aviation strikes and artillery fire near the settlements of Novovodyanoye and Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian forces strike six Ukrainian army brigades in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces inflicted damage on six Ukrainian army brigades in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In areas near the settlements of Karmazinovka and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Torskoye and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic, damage by combined firepower was inflicted on units of the Ukrainian army’s 21st, 43rd, 54th, 63rd and 67th mechanized and 95th air assault brigades. As many as 70 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, a D-20 howitzer and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in that [Krasny Liman] direction in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

Russian forces counter-attack Ukrainian troops in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces repelled eight Ukrainian attacks and successfully counter-attacked the enemy in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, units of the southern battlegroup successfully repelled in active defense eight enemy attacks in areas near the settlements of Belogorovka, Spornoye, Vesyoloye, Staromikhailovka, Paraskoviyevka and Pervomaiskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. After repelling the attacks, Russian forces counter-attacked the retreating enemy in areas near the settlements of Belogorovka and Vodyanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and, as a result, gained more advantageous positions," the spokesman said.

Russian operational/tactical and army aircraft and artillery struck amassed manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 24th, 28th 110th mechanized, 5th assault and 81st air mobile brigades in areas near the settlements of Toretsk, Kleshcheyevka, Avdeyevka, Krasnoye and Belogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 185 Ukrainian troops in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces destroyed about 185 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s total losses in that [Donetsk] direction amounted to 185 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, four motor vehicles, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system and a D-20 howitzer," the spokesman said.

Russian forces eliminate over 120 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces eliminated over 120 Ukrainian troops in the south Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Over 120 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, a Msta-B howitzer and a Gvozdika motorized artillery system were destroyed in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

Near the settlement of Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Russian forces neutralized a Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance group, the general reported.

Russian assault teams gain advantageous sites near Staromayorskoye in DPR

Russian assault teams improved their tactical position near the settlement of Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, assault teams of the battlegroup East continued offensive operations near the settlement of Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and improved their tactical position," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also struck manpower and military hardware of the Ukrainian army’s 31st mechanized and 35th marine infantry brigades near the communities of Rovnopol and Makarovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general reported.

Russian forces repulse Ukrainian attack near Rabotino in Zaporozhye area

Russian forces repulsed a Ukrainian attack near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye area, eliminating over 130 Ukrainian troops in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, an enemy attack was successfully repulsed by active operations of Russian units, air strikes, artillery and heavy flamethrower fires near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region. In addition, damage was inflicted on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 33rd, 47th, 65th and 118th mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Malaya Tokmachka, Yablonevoye and Uspenovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.

As the general specified, "the enemy’s losses amounted to over 130 Ukrainian personnel, three infantry fighting vehicles, including an American Bradley IFV, two armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and a D-20 howitzer."

Russian forces destroy 25 Ukrainian troops, two howitzers in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 25 Ukrainian troops and two howitzers in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 25 Ukrainian personnel, two motor vehicles and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian army’s fuel, ammo depots in DPR, Kharkov Region

Russian forces destroyed the Ukrainian army’s fuel and ammunition depots in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Kharkov Region over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In areas near the settlements of Krasnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Peschanoye in the Kharkov Region, fuel and ammunition depots belonging to Ukrainian troops were destroyed. In areas near the settlements of Belogorovka and Belaya Gora in the Donetsk People’s Republic, two Ukrainian UAV control posts were eliminated," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 116 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 142 areas, the general reported.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 458 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 245 helicopters, 5,496 unmanned aerial vehicles, 428 surface-to-air missile systems, 11,113 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,142 multiple rocket launchers, 5,746 field artillery guns and mortars and 12,057 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.