Erdogan thanks Putin for help in eliminating fires in Turkey — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a conversation with Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin has expressed gratitude for Russia’s help in extinguishing forest fires, the Kremlin’s press-service has said.

"Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his gratitude to the leadership and people of Russia for assistance in extinguishing forest fires on the territory of the Republic of Turkey," the news release reads.

Forest fires have affected a number of Turkish provinces, including the resort areas of Antalya and Muglu since early July. In the middle of last month, two Be-200 amphibious aircraft were dispatched to Turkey on the orders from the Russian president to help fight the fires. By now, most of the fires have either been put under control or extinguished.

Last year, Turkey was hit by wildfires particularly hard. Russia’s Be-200 aircraft also took an active part in extinguishing the fires.