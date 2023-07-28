Sovereignty 'not achieved once and forever,' says Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Sovereignty is not achieved once and forever and has to be constantly fought for, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit on Friday.

"Sovereignty is not a state achieved once and forever. It has to be constantly fought for," the Russian leader stressed.

The second Russia-Africa summit is running at the Expoforum exhibition center in St. Petersburg on July 27-28. Concurrently, the summit’s economic and humanitarian forum has been organized. Similar to the first Russia-Africa summit held in 2019, the current event is running under the motto: "For Peace, Security and Development."

