Kremlin doesn’t expect Putin to be invited to APEC CEO Summit in San Francisco

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not expect Russian President Vladimir Putin to be invited to attend the APEC CEO Summit to be held in San Francisco in November, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Friday.

The Washington Post reported earlier, citing US officials, that Putin would be excluded from the annual summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders.

"There are lots of events before that. This has not been discussed yet. But we are unlikely to expect this invitation," Peskov said, when asked if the Kremlin has already been notified by Washington and if Putin, in general, is going to attend the event

APEC membership includes 19 countries and two territories, namely Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, People's Republic of China, Indonesia, Japan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, the Russian Federation, Singapore, Thailand, the United States of America, Vietnam as well as China’s Hong Kong and Taiwan.