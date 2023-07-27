Some 30 energy projects with Russia’s participation in Africa under development — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. More than 30 promising energy projects with Russia’s participation in 16 African countries are at various stages of development now, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Russia-Africa economic and humanitarian forum.

"More than 30 promising energy projects with Russia’s participation in 16 African countries are at various stages of development now. The total capacity of energy projects under consideration today roughly equals 3.7 GW," he said.

Russia’s exports of crude oil, petroleum products and liquified natural gas to Africa climbed 2.6-fold over the past two years, Putin added.

The second Russia-Africa summit is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28, with an economic and humanitarian forum being held concurrently. This time, same as in 2019 when the first such summit was held in Sochi, the motto is ‘For Peace, Security, and Development’. Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the event. TASS is the photo hosting agency and information partner of the summit and the forum, and it also holds the second Russia-Africa media forum.