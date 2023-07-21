US-led coalition’s planes violate Syrian airspace eight times in past day

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s fighter jets violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area eight times during the past day, Oleg Gurinov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Friday.

"Three pairs of the coalition’s F-16 and one pair of Typhoon fighter jets violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, eight times during the day," he said.

According to Gurinov, as many as 21 violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the coalition drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours.