Lavrov discusses topical issues with his Iranian counterpart over phone

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian discussed a number of regional and international issues over the phone on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Mutual interest in close coordination of approaches, including within the framework of the upcoming personal contacts at various levels, was confirmed," the ministry said.

During the conversation, the top diplomats also discussed topical issues on the Russian-Iranian agenda. "A confidential exchange of views was held on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, including in the context of the sixth ministerial meeting of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council strategic dialogue, which was held in Moscow on July 10," the ministry added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the top diplomats reaffirmed their commitment to the fundamental principles of international law enshrined in the UN Charter, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

The ministry specified that the conversation took place at the initiative of the Iranian side.