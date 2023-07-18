Putin’s schedule doesn’t include talks with Erdogan yet — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to hold talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan as of this moment, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Not yet," the spokesman said, when asked by TASS whether Putin had scheduled talks with Erdogan following Russia's withdrawal from the grain deal and some other events.

The Turkish president said earlier that he planned to discuss the situation around the grain deal with his Russian counterpart immediately after he completed his tour of the Persian Gulf countries, which runs from July 17 to 19.

Erdogan said on July 14 that Turkey was making preparations for a potential visit by the Russian president in August. Peskov said on July 10 that the dates of Putin's potential visit to Turkey were still to be determined.

The grain deal expired on July 17. Russia had extended the agreement to provide a shipping corridor across the Black Sea for ships carrying Ukrainian grain several times since it had been signed in July 2022, but said that the part of the deal concerning Russia - the removal of obstacles for farm exports - had not been fulfilled. Moscow also highlighted that although the agreements were intended to direct food supplies to the poorest countries, most of the grain from Ukraine went to developed Western countries. Putin said that Russia is ready to return to the deal, but only after what had been promised to it was fulfilled.