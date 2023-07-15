Russia checking info on North Korea’s missile allegedly falling in its economic zone

PHUKET /Thailand/, July 15. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign and Defense Ministries are checking information that a North Korean missile allegedly fell in Russia’s exclusive economic zone, with no confirmation found so far, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Saturday.

"As far as I know, my colleagues continue investigating this case together with the Defense Ministry but we have no clearly-expressed information so far that the missile fell in Russia’s economic zone," the senior Russian diplomat said.

North Korea test-launched its Hwasong-18 solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on July 12. As the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, the launch was personally directed by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. During the test-launch, the ICBM flew a distance of 1,001 km and fell in the Sea of Japan.

In comments on the UN statement that the North Korean missile launched on July 12 had allegedly fallen in Russia’s exclusive economic zone, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow did not have such information so far.

Since 2017, North Korea has test-launched 14 missiles with a range of 5,500 km or more. Most of such test-launches (seven) were conducted in 2022. This year, North Korea has carried out four such test-launches.