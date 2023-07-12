Russian, Chinese, Indonesian diplomats meet to discuss food, energy security issues

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi, director of the Foreign Affairs Commission Office of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee, met on Wednesday in Jakarta with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi for a discussion of ways to boost trilateral cooperation for ensuring food and energy security, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Issues pertaining to boosting trilateral cooperation on food and energy security in the light of the ongoing crisis trends in global markets were the focus of attention," the Foreign Ministry said following the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of ministerial-level events under the aegis of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

According to the Foreign Ministry, "the parties confirmed their readiness to coordinate efforts on that track, including in the interests of enhancing the economic stability of the Global South based on respect by all countries for the principles of equality and mutual advantage in global economic ties."

The Foreign Ministry added that the parties enjoyed a constructive exchange of views on a number of key international and regional issues, and also discussed the challenges involved in strengthening the ASEAN-centric security architecture and cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. "Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov and Wang Yi supported the efforts of Indonesia as ASEAN chair to advance these tasks during the upcoming ministerial meetings in Jakarta within the framework of the East Asia Summit and the ASEAN Regional Forum," the Foreign Ministry added.

Lavrov's visit to Indonesia will last until July 14.