Top Russian diplomat arrives in Jakarta to participate in ASEAN-format events

JAKARTA /Indonesia/, July 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta on Wednesday to participate in a number of events held within the framework of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) format, a TASS correspondent reported.

The minister’s visit will continue until July 14.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Lavrov will participate in a Russia-ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting on July 13 and in meetings of top diplomats from the East Asia Summit (EAS) and the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) on July 14. On Wednesday, he is scheduled to hold talks with Secretary-General of ASEAN Kao Kim Hourn.

Besides, a number of bilateral meetings are expected to take place on the sidelines of the diplomatic events in Jakarta.