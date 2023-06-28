Over 30 incoming strikes by Ukrainian forces recorded in Belgorod Region in last 24 hours

BELGOROD, June 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have fired over 30 rounds of munitions at Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, resulting in a temporary suspension of the water supply in the Graivoronsky Municipal District. regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Wednesday.

"In the Graivoronsky Municipal District, the outskirts of the village of Bezyumeno were shelled from grenade launchers seven times. There are no casualties nor any damage. In the Gorkovsky settlement, the enemy dropped two explosive devices from a drone. No one was injured. As a result of the attack, an infrastructure facility was damaged and some 220 inhabitants were left without water. As of now, the water supply has been restored," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Gladkov, on June 27 Ukrainian artillery shelled the Belgorod District, firing nine grenades at the village of Nekhoteyevka, three at the village of Zhuravlyovka and two at the village of Naumovka. In the Valuysky Municipal District, the enemy dropped four shells from drones at the village of Dolgoye. "The roof of a farm was damaged," Gladkov informed.

In the Volokonovsky District, two mortar shells were fired at the village of Stariy. In the Shebekinsky Municipal District, eight mortar shells were fired at the village of Terezovka. No one was injured in the June 27 shellings.