MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian forces thwarted offensive attempts on Lisichansk and Soledar-Artyomovsk directions, Battlegroup South Spokesman Vadim Astafyev said Tuesday.

According to the spokesman, Ukraine’s 56th Motorized infantry brigade, 4th National guard brigade, and 57th Motorized infantry brigade suffered heavy casualties near Vasilyevka, Spornoye and Berkhovka, accordingly.

Russian forces also thwarted a reconnaissance-in-force attempt near Verkhnekamenskoye.

"Battlegroup South’s artillery eliminated enemy pickup truck near Belogorovka, an armored infantry vehicles near Kurdyumovka. Army aviation helicopters hit personnel concentration area near Razdolovka," Astafyev said.

Two temporary camps of Ukraine’s 77th Airmobile brigade were hit near Druzhkovka; a stronghold of Ukraine’s 79th Mountain assault brigade was destroyed near Pobeda.