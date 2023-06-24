Lukashenko’s mediating effort due to his long acquaintance with Prigozhin — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko volunteered his mediating services because he has been acquainted with Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) founder Yevgeny Prigozhin for about 20 years, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"You will likely ask me why precisely President Lukashenko [became the mediator]? The thing is that Alexander Grigoryevich has known Prigozhin personally for a long time, about 20 years, and this was his personal initiative which was coordinated with President Putin," the Kremlin official said.