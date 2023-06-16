Russian envoy notes huge prospects of cooperation with China in agriculture

BEIJING, June 16. /TASS/. The Sino-Russian cooperation in the area of agriculture production has huge prospects, Russian Ambassador to Beijing Igor Morgulov told a forum on Friday.

"Agriculture production is a very promising area of our cooperation. I have already unveiled Russia’s progress in this area. Bilateral agriculture trade is growing with priority rates," he said.

Last year agriculture trade turnover between the two countries climbed by 42% to more than $6 bln, the diplomat noted. "In the first four months of this year growth rates exceeded 100%, whereas trade turnover volumes hit $3 bln. I am convinced that this is only the beginning of a long way," he stressed.