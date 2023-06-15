Russia’s UN mission says it’s obvious Kiev bears blame for destroying Kakhovka dam

UNITED NATIONS, June 15. /TASS/. The evidence that Kiev bears the blame for destroying the Kakhovka HPP dam is so hard to disprove that an investigation is not really called for, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Dmitry Polyansky told reporters on Thursday.

He made the statement when asked whether Russia should seek an international investigation of the incident, the same way it’s pressing for an investigation of the sabotage attack on the Nord Stream underwater pipelines.

"I don't think we're against any investigations that will lead you to establishing the truth, especially when the Nord Stream pipeline is concerned. As for the Kakhovka situation, I think it is totally different. There are a lot of evidence, which is really very difficult to deny, pointing to the Ukrainian responsibility for it. And I think with that the base of this evidence only multiplies so quickly right now that it was profitable for Ukraine to sabotage for the so-called counteroffensive. And I don't think that there is a serious need of any investigation in this regard," he said.