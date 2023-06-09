Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announces reelection bid

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Incumbent Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin on Friday said he will seek reelection.

"Dear Muscovites! I have decided to run for the mayor of Moscow again," he said on Telegram. "I thank fellow members of the United Russia party from the bottom of my heart for nominating me as a candidate for mayor. I’m counting on your support, Muscovites."

He said it was hard to make the decision.

"We are going through a difficult period in our history. All our experience, knowledge and efforts should be directed toward overcoming difficulties and emerging victorious. Toward supporting and developing the economy of the city, maintaining social protection of Muscovites and providing support to our guys who took up arms to defend our homeland - all that in the conditions of a sanction war," he said.

On June 7, the Moscow City Duma called the mayoral elections for September 10, the Unified Voting Day.

On June 8, the Moscow City Election Commission said voting will be held from September 8 to 10.