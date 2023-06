MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Tajikistan on June 5-6, where talks are scheduled with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin and President Emomali Rakhmon, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Sunday.

