Ukrainian regime behaves like terrorists, and terrorists must be done away with — Medvedev

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, has described the Ukrainian regime’s actions as terrorism, pointing out that the only way to counteract terrorists is to destroy them.

"This is an act of terrorism, and there is no other way to qualify it. If it is an act of terrorism, there is only one way to respond to it. No country can afford to negotiate with terrorists, terrorists must be destroyed," Medvedev said, commenting on the Ukrainian regime’s actions. He posted on his Telegram account a video showing his conversation with military servicemen at the combined arms training ground Prudboy in the Volgograd Region.

"It is clear to everyone that it was an absolutely terrorist attack, it was not a military battle, not military action. It does not even fit in with any rules of warfare," Medvedev said. He wondered what purpose such an attack could have. "To cause damage to the civilian population and only that, because those means of destruction, those drones that were used, they cannot damage either military facilities or public administration buildings," he said. "The aim was simple - to cause damage, to harm to the civilian population somehow," Medvedev reiterated.

"And the fact that our enemy is already behaving as a terrorist characterizes in a very specific way both the Ukrainian regime and those who are behind it - first of all the Americans and the Europeans, who, in fact, have got on the warpath with us," Medvedev stressed. In his opinion, "terrorist acts must entail the harshest retaliation possible."