Presidents of Russia, Burundi to meet on margins of Russia-Africa summit — Lavrov

BUJUMBURA /Burundi/, May 30. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi will meet on the sidelines of the second Russia-Africa summit in July to discuss proposals on the development of bilateral cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"A number of concrete proposals are being drawn up. They will be put forth at a meeting of the presidents of Russia and Burundi scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the second Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg in late July," he said after his visit to Burundi.

According to the top Russian diplomat, promising areas of cooperation include nuclear energy, public health and combating infectious diseases, education, and humanitarian ties.

"Naturally, we want Russian businesses to establish more active direct contacts with businessmen in Burundi," he said. "Good opportunities for this will open up during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, where a representative delegation from Burundi will take part."