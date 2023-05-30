Russia tracking Western arms shipments to Ukraine, launching strikes against them — Shoigu

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian troops are tracking Western arms supplies to Ukraine and are launching strikes against them, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"They [the Western countries] are increasing supplies of equipment and weapons to Ukraine. We are monitoring the volume and routes of the supplies, and when we detect them, we strike them. In recent days, large Western arms depots in Khmelnitsky, Ternopol and Nikolayev have been wiped out, and an American Patriot anti-aircraft missile system in Kiev was hit," he said at a conference call.

The top military official also noted that Western countries are demanding that Kiev switch to a full-scale offensive, despite significant losses of servicemen.