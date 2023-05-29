Poor relations with some countries prevent agreements in arms control — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. A void that has emerged in arms control needs to be filled but that would require proper working relations between Russia and some other countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"A large void is now of course emerging in the area of arms control and strategic stability, which in theory should be urgently filled with new acts of international law that would regulate the situation. It would be in the interests of the whole world, but that would require working bilateral relations with a whole number of countries, which is something we are lacking now <…> due to reasons we can’t be blamed for," the spokesman said, when commenting on Russia’s withdrawal from the Treaty on Conventional Forces in Europe.

When asked if these international acts could appear now, Peskov said that "should be preceded by very intense, time-consuming work."