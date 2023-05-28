Putin due to hold international talks next week – TV

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to hold in-person international negotiations next week, according to the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" TV show on Sunday.

The TV program did not disclose who exactly the head of state could meet with.

The Russian leader will also chair a meeting with the government and hold consultations with permanent members of the country’s Security Council.

The Kremlin press service has not yet officially announced Putin’s schedule for next week.