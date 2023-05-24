US working toward waging information war against Russia in Middle East context — SVR

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The United States is designing a plan to wage information war against Russia as it has been losing its positions in the Middle East, Sergey Naryshkin, director of the Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, also known as the SVR, said on Wednesday.

Addressing an international meeting of high-level officials responsible for security issues in Moscow, he said the US Department of States has been attributing all its flaws and crimes in the Middle East "to the so-called Russian propaganda." "[They] have been nourishing plans for information war against Moscow," he specified.

Mutual trust has been growing in the Middle East, while the credibility of the Americans has been falting, the SVR chief emphasized.

According to Naryshkin, while Syrian President Bashar Assad, with assistance from Russia and Iran, have clamped down on terrorism and stabilized the country, the Arab country is currently making efforts toward a comprehensive settlement with support from the Astana format.