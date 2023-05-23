China’s special envoy to visit Russia on May 26 — source

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. China’s Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui will visit Russia on May 26, a source told TASS on Tuesday.

"[His visit] is expected on May 26," he said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced earlier that the Chinese envoy would visit Russia, Germany, Poland, Ukraine, and France for consultations on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

On May 16-17, Li visited Kiev and held separate meetings with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, head of his office Andrey Yermak, and Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba. He said back then that there was no universal method that could be used to settle the Ukrainian crisis and promised that China would try to help resolve the problem.

On the anniversary of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the Chinese foreign ministry issued a 12-point document with its proposals on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The document calls for a ceasefire, for observing the security interests of all the parties, for settling the humanitarian crisis, for the exchange of prisoners between Moscow and Kiev, and for abandoning unilateral sanctions without relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.