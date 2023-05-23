Supply of jets to Ukraine to have no effect on special operation — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The supplies of new weapons, including aircraft to Kiev, are unable to fundamentally change the course of the special military operation, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Tuesday.

Western countries have recently been discussing the supply of F-16 fighter jets to Kiev.

"It is clear that the supplies of various more advanced weapon systems and types of armaments to Ukraine are spiraling up. Obviously, the decision has been made to send aircraft, too. But, just like all other types of weapons, this is unable to fundamentally change the situation on the frontline," the Kremlin spokesman stressed, when asked for a comment.

The risks of such actions by the West are obvious, Peskov warned. He refrained from speculating when the fighter jets might be handed over to Kiev.

"The timing is not for us to judge," he.