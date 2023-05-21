G7 turning into incubator for destructive initiatives — Russian foreign ministry

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The Group of Seven has degraded irreversibly, turning into an incubator for destructive initiatives, the Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday, commenting on the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

"The Group of Seven has never been an association whose members coordinate their positions on various issues on the global agenda. But now, it has degraded irreversibly," the ministry said. "It has turned into an incubator for nursing, under the leadership of the Anglo-Saxons, destructive initiatives which shake loose the global stability. And then they are imposed on the pro-American crowd from among NATO countries, the European Union and other Washington’s satellites.".