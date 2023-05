MINSK, May 18. /TASS/. Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin will hold a session of the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO PA) in Minsk on Thursday, the Duma press service reported.

Earlier, a delegation of Russian legislators led by Volodin arrived in Belarus on a working visit.

Since 2023, Belarus has been chairing the CSTO and the council’s sessions are being held in Minsk.