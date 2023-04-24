Russian air defenses destroy 38 Ukrainian combat drones in past day — top brass

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down 38 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities shot down 38 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Liman Vtoroy, Dvurechnoye and Zhovtnevoye in the Kharkov Region, Krasnorechenskoye, Chervonopopovka, Rubezhnoye and Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Opytnoye, Makeyevka, Nikolskoye, Novobakhmutovka, Zavitne Bazhannya and Kirillovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Shevchenko and Ulyanovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Peschanoye, Golaya Pristan and Kairy in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 411 Ukrainian warplanes, 228 helicopters, 3,834 unmanned aerial vehicles, 415 surface-to-air missile systems, 8,821 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,094 multiple rocket launchers, 4,647 field artillery guns and mortars and 9,721 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.