Over 20 German diplomats expelled from Russia in retaliation — Zakharova

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. More than 20 German diplomats are being expelled from Russia as a tit-for-tat measure in response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Germany, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the Zvezda TV channel.

"More than twenty," she said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS that German authorities had made a decision to expel Russian diplomats en mass. The Foreign Ministry specified that as a retaliatory measure, Moscow decided to respond in kind, expelling German diplomats from Russia.