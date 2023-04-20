Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s headquarters in DPR — top brass

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russian forces struck the joint headquarters of the Ukrainian combat group Bakhmut near Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.

"In the area of the settlement of Konstantinovka, the joint headquarters of the Ukrainian army’s combat group Bakhmut was struck. In addition, in areas near the settlements of Terny and Tonenkoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, three command/observation posts of the battalions from the Ukrainian army’s 25th air assault and 116th territorial defense brigades were struck," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aviation aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 86 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 127 areas, the general added.