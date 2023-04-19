Russian forces destroy Ukrainian army’s pontoon bridge in DPR — top brass

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian pontoon bridge across the Seversky Donets River in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Wednesday.

"In the area of the settlement of Seversk Maliy in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a pontoon bridge pulled by the Ukrainian army across the Seversky Donets River was destroyed. In the area of the settlement of Avdeyevka, a command/observation post belonging to a battalion of the Ukrainian army’s 110th mechanized brigade was struck," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 98 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and equipment in 133 areas, the general reported.

In the area of the settlement of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a depot storing fuel for military hardware of the Ukrainian army’s 17th tank brigade was destroyed, Konashenkov added.