UK Foreign Ministry demands consular access to Kara-Murza — Ambassador Kelin

LONDON, April 17. /TASS/. UK Foreign Ministry has demanded consular access to columnist Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia), who was sentenced in Moscow to 25 years in prison on charges of treason, spreading false information about the Russian military, and running an undesired organization, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin told TASS following a visit to the UK Foreign Ministry.

"In general, the British were close to the demarche that was undertaken in the morning by a group of Western diplomats led by the British ambassador in Moscow [Deborah Bronnert]. The British expressed deep indignation at the fact that the Russian Federation allegedly does not respect fundamental human rights, including freedom of expression and the right to a fair trial. We were urged to comply with international commitments, including Vladimir Kara-Murza's right to proper medical care. Although they know that he was recently visited by doctors, the British asked for consular access in order to examine him from the perspective of health," the diplomat said.

Kelin said that the final decision on this matter will be made by the Russian court, noting that the British citizenship of Kara-Murza will not play a role in the matter.

"We do not have an agreement on dual citizenship with the UK, and the fact that he has British citizenship cannot be taken into account by the court. The British have been officially notified of this," the Russian ambassador said.