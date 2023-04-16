Russian-Chinese military cooperation helps strengthen strategic relations – Putin

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russian-Chinese military cooperation helps strengthen strategic and trust-based relations between the two countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday at a meeting with visiting Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu.

He hailed successful and comprehensive cooperation between Moscow and Beijing in the defense sphere. "I think that it is another major area, which strengthens the trust-based, strategic character of our relations, relations between Russia and China," Putin said.

He hailed Russian-Chinese military cooperation, noting that Russia’s and China’s defense ministries exchange useful information and hold joint drills.

The Russian president recalled Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Russia in March, when cooperation between the defense ministries was among the topics.

He noted that the Chinese defense minister "has quite rich working program" in Russia. "We are glad to see you. I am sure that your visit will be held at the highest possible level. Welcome to Russia!" Putin said.

The meeting in the Kremlin was also attended by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

The Russian defense ministry said on April 14 that Li Shangfu will pay his first foreign visit as defense minister to Russia on April 16-18. He plans to have talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Shoigu, to discuss "the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in the defense sphere, as well as current issues of global and regional security.".